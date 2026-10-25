IndiGo to shift 12 daily international departures from Mumbai's CSMIA to Navi Mumbai airport from Feb

The transition, which is in the final stages of operational planning, will cover IndiGo's existing services from Mumbai to Bahrain, Riyadh, Dammam, Jeddah, Madinah, Kuwait, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, Muscat, Dhaka and Jakarta.

The airline will also introduce a daily service to Kathmandu, taking its international network at NMIA to 12 destinations between February and July 2027, the companies said in a joint statement.

IndiGo will shift the domestic connectivity needed to support the international services from CSMIA to NMIA, enabling passengers to connect between the airline's domestic and international flights at the new airport. The companies are coordinating infrastructure and operating arrangements to facilitate transfers between the services.

The move is a significant step in developing Navi Mumbai as a second aviation hub for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, while easing pressure on the capacity-constrained CSMIA and accommodating its planned terminal redevelopment.

At CSMIA, the shift will free up capacity for IndiGo to introduce new international services across Asia, Africa and Europe in 2027, using its expanding fleet of A320/A321 aircraft and A321XLRs. The airline will also contribute to the capacity reductions required for the redevelopment of CSMIA's Terminal 1 by 2030.