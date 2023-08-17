IndiGo pilot faints, dies at boarding gate just before departure

NAGPUR: An IndiGo pilot, who was scheduled to fly from Nagpur to Pune on Thursday, fainted at the boarding gate.

He was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, IndiGo said in a press statement.

“We are saddened at the passing of one of our pilots in Nagpur earlier today. He took unwell at Nagpur airport and was rushed to the hospital where he unfortunately passed away. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones,” IndiGo said.

The name of the deceased pilot and other details about him were not immediately known.

According to the pilot's roster, he operated several sectors before coming on duty today and had 27 hours of rest too.

"The said Pilot yesterday operated, two sectors Trivandrum-Pune-Nagpur, which were early morning (approx between 3am to 7am). Thereafter had 27 hrs of rest and was scheduled for 04 sectors today with departure at 1 pm. Departure from Nagpur was to be his 1st Sector,” the airline said.