IndiGo introduces over 30 new routes from Navi Mumbai International Airport

The carrier will connect the airport to cities like Agra, Ayodhya, Bagdogra, Belgaum, Chandigarh, Diu, Kannur, Kolkata, Patna, Rajkot, Srinagar, Varanasi, Visakhapatnam, and many more.

With this, IndiGo will operate over 400 weekly departures from Navi Mumbai, offering convenient travel options to customers and enhanced regional connectivity to and from different parts of the country.