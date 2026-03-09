IndiGo faces airspace curb woes; Manchester flight returns to Delhi, London-Mumbai diverted to Cairo

Also, an IndiGo flight from London Heathrow to Mumbai was diverted to Cairo following issues related to entering Eritrea airspace, they added.

The flight to Manchester was airborne for more than six hours before it decided to turn back. By the time it landed in the national capital, the flight had been in the air for over 12 hours. It had taken off from Delhi at around 12.40 am and landed back in the national capital at about 2.30 pm on Monday, as per information available with flight tracking website Flightradar24.com.

"Our flight 6E 033 operating from Delhi to Manchester had to return to its origin due to last-minute airspace restrictions, owing to the ongoing situation in West Asia. We are working with the relevant authorities to explore the possibilities of resuming the journey," IndiGo said in a statement.

The sources said that there were some approval issues with Eritrean authorities, and after a risk assessment, it was decided that the flight would return to Delhi.