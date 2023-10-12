India's voice getting stronger in a world surrounded by challenges: Modi in U'khand

PITHORAGARH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that India's voice is getting stronger in a world surrounded by challenges and asserted that the country's power was acknowledged internationally during the G20 Summit.

Addressing a public rally here, the PM said his government has taken decisions on issues pending for 30 to 40 years, like the women's reservation bill.

Modi also spoke of India's successful Chandrayaan-3 mission saying, it reached that part of the moon where no other country could.

The strength of India is being acknowledged internationally and it was evident during the G20 summit held in Delhi, he said.

Addressing the people of Uttarakhand as "dear family members", Modi said he has a personal bond and memory attached to every inch of the land.

Accusing the previous governments of ignoring the development of border areas, the PM said, "Development of border villages which we consider as our first villages is our priority."

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation of multiple development projects in Uttarakhand worth nearly Rs 4,200 crore.