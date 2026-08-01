India's students need PM's apology, not his forgiveness: Rahul Gandhi

In a post on X, Gandhi said the prime minister has the audacity to speak of "forgiving" students even when he did not visit a single parent whose children committed suicide after they felt their career was destroyed due to leaked papers and cancelled exams.

"Nothing is more painful than seeing a parent grieve their child.

"Behind every young life lost is a family carrying pain that will never leave them - and serious questions about a broken education system," he said in his post after meeting the families of those who lost their children during his day-long visit to Tamil Nadu.