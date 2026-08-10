India's Russian crude imports hit record for second straight month

Russia supplied less than 1,00,000 barrels per day to India in 2021, or about 2.5 per cent of its crude imports, according to the US Energy Information Administration. The volume rose to about 7,40,000 bpd in 2022 and nearly 1.8 million bpd in 2023, making Russia India's largest crude supplier with about 39 per cent of imports that year.

The dependence has since grown further. Indian refiners imported a record 2.8 million bpd of Russian crude in July 2026, accounting for about 55.5 per cent of total crude imports of just over 5 million bpd. That compares to roughly 1.8 million bpd on average in 2024.

"India was the second-largest buyer of Russian fossil fuels in July 2026, importing a total of 6.4 billion euros worth of Russian hydrocarbons. Crude oil constituted 87 per cent of India’s purchases, totalling 5.5 billion euros. Coal (512 million euros) and oil products (341 million euro) constituted the remainder of their monthly Russian imports," CREA said.

The increase in crude purchases in July was driven primarily by a rise in imports through smaller terminals, rather than through India's two largest recipients of Russian crude, Jamnagar and Paradip.

Imports through HMEL Mundra rose 58 per cent from June, while volumes received at Indian Oil's Vadinar SMPL terminal increased 35 per cent. Imports through Mumbai rose 37 per cent. Volumes at Jamnagar, one of the world's largest refining complexes, were unchanged from the previous month, while imports through Paradip fell 22 per cent.

The shift in import flows meant that India's record monthly intake was not dependent on higher volumes at its two largest Russian-crude receiving terminals. Instead, increased receipts at several other ports more than offset the decline at Paradip.

India has emerged as the second-largest buyer of Russian crude since Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, accounting for 37 per cent of Russia’s crude oil exports over the period covered by CREA's analysis, behind China at 50 per cent.

The continued growth in Indian purchases comes as Russia's overall fossil fuel export revenues weakened. Russian crude export revenues were broadly flat in July at 392 million euros a day, with a 21 per cent monthly decline in pipeline crude earnings offset by a 7 per cent increase in seaborne crude revenue.

The average price of Russia’s Urals crude fell 3 per cent in July to USD 60.22 a barrel, according to CREA. That remained substantially above the USD 44.10-a-barrel G7 and EU price cap that took effect in February 2026.

India's importance to the Russian oil trade extends beyond direct crude purchases. Refineries in India that process Russian crude also remain significant exporters of refined products to countries imposing sanctions on Russia.

In July, refineries in India, Turkiye, Brunei and Georgia that use Russian crude exported oil products worth a combined 633 million euros to sanctioning countries, CREA said. Of that total, 214 million euros went to the European Union, 184 million euros to Australia and 234 million euros to the United States.

CREA estimated that 284 million euros of those exports were refined from Russian crude.

India was among the largest sources of such shipments. Five cargoes from Indian refineries using Russian crude were unloaded at EU ports in July despite the bloc's ban on imports of oil products made from Russian crude, which took effect on January 21.

Exports to the United States also originated from India's Jamnagar refinery, while the refinery's Russian crude feedstock remained significant. In the three months through July, Russian crude accounted for about 35 per cent of Jamnagar's feedstock, according to CREA.

The United States received refined-product shipments originating from Jamnagar in July, alongside cargoes from Turkiye's STAR refinery and Georgia's Kulevi refinery.

The data highlights the increasingly important role played by India not only as a direct buyer of Russian crude but also as a refining and trading hub for Russian oil entering global markets in processed form.