India’s power consumption grows nearly 9 pc in April-November

NEW DELHI: India’s power consumption has increased by nearly nine per cent to 1,099.90 billion units (BU) during April-November this fiscal compared to the same period a year ago, showing a surge in economic activities.

The power consumption in the country was 1,010.20 BU in April-November 2022-23, higher than 916.52 BU recorded in the same period of 2021-22. Power consumption in the entire fiscal 2022-23 was 1,504.26 BU, higher than the 1,374.02 BU witnessed in the 2021-22 financial year.

The power ministry had estimated the country’s electricity demand to touch 229 GW during summer. The demand did not reach the projected level in April-July due to unseasonal rain.

The peak demand, however, touched a new high of 224.1 GW in June before dropping to 209.03 GW in July. In September this year, it was at a record high of 243.27 GW. The peak demand was 222.16 GW in October and 204.86 GW in November this year.

Earlier this week, Union Power Minister R K Singh had told Lok Sabha in a written reply that the power demand has gone up by 50.8 per cent in energy terms from 2013-14 to 2022-23.