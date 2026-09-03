India’s marine fisheries plan flags gaps in fisher rights, safety and representation

CHENNAI: India’s National Plan of Action for Small-Scale Fisheries has identified gaps in the rights, safety, welfare and representation of small-scale fishing communities, with coastal land insecurity, weak enforcement and participation in decision-making emerging as key concerns.
The initiation-phase report for the marine component of the NPOA-SSF says India has no explicit national definition of small-scale fisheries and no national fisheries authority with representation from fisher communities. It also flags insecurity over coastal habitation land, relocation risks arising from development and Coastal Regulation Zone pressures, and the absence of safeguards against forced eviction of small-scale fishing communities.
Community consultations found that fishers viewed government measures as focused on immediate concerns, while longer-term issues such as employment for fisher youth received attention. They also pointed to weak implementation of marine fisheries regulations, particularly in controlling mechanised boats and developing ports without community consultation.
Fishers reported declining near-shore resources, longer fishing hours, rising costs, poor harbour and landing infrastructure and safety risks at sea. They also raised concerns over unfair prices linked to trader-middlemen networks and limited access to storage, processing facilities and distant markets.
Climate change has compounded these pressures, with fishers reporting rising temperatures, shifting seasons, stronger storms, changing fish species, declining sardine catches, unpredictable monsoons and frequent cyclones.
The assessment also highlights women’s role in post-harvest activities, including fish processing and marketing, seaweed collection and net mending. However, it identifies inadequate representation of women and vulnerable groups in decision-making, as well as gaps in data on women’s contribution to fisheries. Access to social-security schemes remains highly inequitable.
The NPOA-SSF is intended to translate mandates into a single, monitorable programme covering sustainable livelihoods, safety at sea, decent work, social protection, disaster-risk reduction, climate adaptation, value-chain improvement and conservation.
A National Task Force constituted in April 2026 is overseeing the process, including stakeholder consultations and preparation of an implementation framework. Consultations are scheduled through September, followed by preparatory work in October and a public launch on November 21. A National Advisory Committee will provide guidance and oversee participation, transparency, milestones and implementation across marine and inland fisheries.