India’s marine fisheries plan flags gaps in fisher rights, safety and representation

The initiation-phase report for the marine component of the NPOA-SSF says India has no explicit national definition of small-scale fisheries and no national fisheries authority with representation from fisher communities. It also flags insecurity over coastal habitation land, relocation risks arising from development and Coastal Regulation Zone pressures, and the absence of safeguards against forced eviction of small-scale fishing communities.

Community consultations found that fishers viewed government measures as focused on immediate concerns, while longer-term issues such as employment for fisher youth received attention. They also pointed to weak implementation of marine fisheries regulations, particularly in controlling mechanised boats and developing ports without community consultation.