India’s gaming boom faces funding, talent, monetisation hurdles: GDAI report

The report, GameDev Outlook 2026, launched at the India Game Developer Conference at Chennai Trade Centre here, estimates that India’s video-game market generated $1.04 billion in revenue in 2025, growing 14.8% year-on-year and reaching 511 million players.

However, annual revenue per user stood at just $2.04, highlighting the challenge of monetising this expanding audience. Based on responses from 104 industry participants and 13 academic institutions, alongside stakeholder consultations, the report found that 82.7% of surveyed studios prioritised launching new intellectual property (IP), while 49% aimed to enter international markets.

Raising capital or securing publishing deals was a priority for 38.5%, while 75% identified capital and publishing investment as barriers to growth. The talent gap compounds the challenge.