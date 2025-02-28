India's foundation lies in Sanatan Dharma: Vice President Dhankhar

KOLKATA: Underscoring India's deep spirituality and ancient civilisation, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday said the country's foundation lies in Sanatan Dharma.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of spiritual and religious leader Srila Prabhupada here, Dhankhar said India, which has long been a guiding force for the world through its preachings of non-violence, peace and brotherhood, will one day become the Vishwa Guru (world leader).

Emphasising the unifying power of Sanatan Dharma, Dhankhar said, "Sanatan stands for inclusivity, universal values, patriotism and rising above caste, creed and economic divisions."

Reflecting on India's heritage, he asserted, "No other country in the world has a 5,000-year-old 'sanskriti'. India has been the spiritual centre of the world, and we have to carry this momentum forward."

Dhankhar, however, expressed regret over the setbacks India faced around 1,000–1,200 years ago when renowned universities like Nalanda and Takshashila—once attracting scholars from across the world—were attacked, set aflame, and vandalised.

"We have witnessed barbarity and extremities of unimaginable proportions, yet we turned around. Now, India is again on the path of growth and progress, which cannot be possible without spiritual growth," he added.

Dhankhar also noted that the world recognises India's spiritualism and civilisation because of great personalities such as Sri Ramakrishna, Swami Vivekananda, Sri Chaitanya, and Srila Prabhupada.

Paying tribute to Bengal, he described it as the forerunner of every significant movement—be it spiritual, cultural, or related to the freedom struggle.

"Bengal is the birthplace of Khudiram Bose and Chittaranjan Das. It is also the birthplace of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, whose margdarshan (guidance) was a crucial force for both the state and the country at a very critical stage," he said.