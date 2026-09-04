India's first imaging satellite in geosynchronous orbit lifts off successfully

Set to provide real-time imagery and help the nation in areas including agriculture, and disaster management, a GSLV-F17 rocket carrying the payload headed into the wide skies carrying the satellite, intended for delivery at the Sub-geosynchronous transfer orbit (Sub-GTO) in the wee hours.

After the completion of a smooth 27-hour countdown, which commenced at 23.30 hours on Wednesday, the rocket, with a 2,367 kg payload mass, began its ascent on dot at 2.55 AM from the second launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre. The odd hour and rain could not deter the enthusiasm of members of public as many turned up to cheer the launch.

While several earth observation satellites operate from low earth orbit (LEO), the EOS-5 satellite is set to hover at an altitude of roughly 36,000 km above earth, which is the geosynchronous orbit and at that level, the satellite will match Earth's rotational speed.

The GSLV-F-17 is the 19th flight of India's Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle.