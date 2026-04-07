India's first driverless pod taxi system to decongest BKC in Mumbai, 1st phase within ten months

A first of many changes

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is executing the pod taxi project between Kurla and Bandra Kurla Complex to provide last-mile connectivity to the biggest business district in the financial capital.

Bandra Kurla Complex is a premier commercial business district in Mumbai, India, developed by MMRDA to decentralise commercial activities. It hosts multinational corporations, banks, and the National Stock Exchange. Known for its modern infrastructure, it also features restaurants, hotels, and the Bharat Diamond Bourse.

The 8.85-km Automated Rapid Transit System (ARTS) is expected to boost last-mile connectivity when it is developed in phases, MMRDA officials said.

The project route will have 22 air-conditioned stations spaced at intervals of about 200 metres, with Phase I covering a 3.36-km stretch between Bandra (East) and Kurla.

The system will connect key locations like LBS Marg, Kalanagar, and BKC, linking Bandra and Kurla suburban railway stations.

The driverless, AI-based pods will run on battery power along a dedicated guideway, each carrying up to six passengers at a maximum speed of 40 kmph with a headway of 15 seconds. The pods will stop only at stations selected by passengers, enabling faster and more efficient travel.

The project will be implemented on a public-private partnership (PPP) basis without any financial burden on the state government or MMRDA, while still generating revenue for the authority.

The system will integrate with Metro Line 3 at BKC and with Metro Line 2B at ITO and IL&FS stations, strengthening the city's multi-modal transport network. A depot is planned at the RLDA plot in Bandra East to support operations.