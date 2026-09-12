India's electoral process among most transparent in world: CEC Gyanesh Kumar

The chief of the poll authority said that the Election Commission undertakes the electoral roll revision process (Special Intensive Revision) from time to time to maintain purity and accuracy of the rolls.

BLOs visit voters' homes and directly interact with them to verify the required details, he said, adding that efforts are made to ensure the accuracy of electoral rolls through processes such as submission of appropriate documents, mapping and hearings.

He urged BLOs to remain continuously active in maintaining the accuracy of electoral rolls and said whenever they get time, they should check the electoral roll in their respective areas and ensure that necessary procedures are completed to add the names of young people who have attained 18 years of age.

He said this is one of the greatest services to the country's democracy.

The CEC also participated in the fifth regional conference on "Electoral Literacy Clubs and ECINET" in Ahmedabad, focusing on strengthening electoral literacy and democratic awareness among young citizens.

Kumar urged the youth and members present to download the 'ECINET' app and help their family members and people around them register new names on the electoral roll, the release said.

Electoral Literacy Clubs (ELCs) functioning in schools and colleges would further strengthen democratic values among young minds, it added.

At the programme, Kumar and other dignitaries interacted with more than 1,000 ELC members, school and college nodal officers, campus ambassadors, BLOs and various stakeholders.

India currently holds the chairmanship of the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (International IDEA), an organisation comprising 35 major democracies, which reflects global recognition of India's free and fair electoral system, the release quoted Kumar as saying.

The name of every citizen who has completed 18 years of age should be added to the electoral roll, and citizens should fulfil their duty by voting on polling day, he said.