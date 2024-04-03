"India's aspiration is to have a corruption-free government": JP Nadda

NEW DELHI: Bharatiya Janata Party's National President JP Nadda on Wednesday said that after assuming power in 2014, PM Modi has strengthened the rural region of the country by providing electricity to 18,000 villages in just 1,000 days of his tenure. Addressing a public meeting here today, Nadda emphasized that India's aspiration is to have a corruption-free government, where contry keep moving forward at a fast pace.

"Under the leadership of PM Modi, the image of village has changed. After assuming power in 2014, PM Modi has strengthened the villages by providing electricity to 18,000 villages in just 1,000 days of his tenure. More than 3,50,000 villages have been connected with roads since 2014. 5 lakh villages are open defecation-free, and 12 crore toilets have been built. 80 crore people have been provided free rations resulting in 25 crore people rising above the poverty line. 4 crore pucca houses have been built under PM Awas Yojna. Modi ji gave Ayushman Bharat for free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh for poor people," he said. He also pointed out that many discussion takes place at the time of elections from a political point of view but it is upto the public that how they use their vote.

"Many types of discussions take place from political point of view during elections and among them you have to decide how you use your vote. India's aspiration is to have a corruption-free government, a development-oriented government, and the country should keep moving forward at a fast pace," Nadda said. "Today the budget of Dalit people has been increased thrice and work is being done for their development. Nearly two lakh Dalits have benefited from the Stand-up scheme. Ujjwala Yojana, Ujala Yojana, Saubhagya Yojana and Sulabh Toilet Yojana, all these schemes have empowered women. The biggest thing that Modi ji did for women was passing the Nari Shakti Vandan Act. Now in 2029, 33 percent women will be elected to the Lok Sabha and when assembly elections are held in Rajasthan in 2028, there will also be 33 percent women elected," he added.

The BJP national president also mentioned that Rs 18 lakh crore have been provided to the farmers under Minimum Support Price. "Modi ji's plan is "GYAN" which means G for poor, Y for youth, C for Annadata and N for Nari shakti. When they develop, the country will move forward," he said. (ANI)