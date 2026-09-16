India's academic freedom 'severely restricted', campus discourse stifled: Report

Documenting 382 attacks on higher education communities in 59 countries and territories from July 1, 2025, to June 30, 2026, the report titled ‘Free to Think 2026’ warns of government campaigns to silence dissent and enforce political compliance in higher education.

According to the 2026 Academic Freedom Index (AFI), academic freedom declined significantly in 50 of the 179 countries analysed over the past decade, registering improvements in only nine.

The six countries listed under the “severely restricted” category in the report are Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Pakistan, the West Bank and Ukraine.

The report's lowest category, “completely restricted”, includes Afghanistan, China, Iran, Russia, Turkiye, Syria, Venezuela, Zimbabwe and Gaza.

“India's Central government expanded its authority over higher education, influencing university governance, leadership appointments, and academic priorities. University administrators took actions that stifled campus discourse, including dismissing faculty members, cancelling academic events, and enforcing new policies restricting student expression.

“Both students and police committed acts of violence at protests or other campus gatherings. Academic freedom was 'severely restricted' in 2026,” the report said.

It also alleged that the ruling BJP continued to deploy the University Grants Commission (UGC) as a “primary vehicle for state influence” over higher education.

“The UGC faced scrutiny in recent years for policies perceived to tighten government control over universities, including loosening academic qualification requirements for vice-chancellors and accelerating the casualisation of academic labour by removing the 10 per cent cap on non-permanent, contract faculty,” it said.