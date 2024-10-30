Indian youth among the best in innovation and technology: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Wednesday that the Indian youth is among the best in innovation and technology after GitHub's CEO Thomas Dohmke said India's rise as a global tech titan is inexorable.

Dohmke, whose firm is a leading developer platform, said on X, "Of course, I have to show some love to India. Now the fastest growing developer population on the planet, India's rise as a global tech titan is inexorable."

He said India's developers have gone a leap further as they are increasingly using AI (artificial intelligence) to build AI.

"India has the second-highest number of contributors to public generative AI projects. This makes it evermore likely the next great AI multinational is borne on the continent," he added.

Responding to this, Modi said, "When it comes to innovation and technology, Indian youth are among the best!"

Dohmke noted that Indians are the second biggest contributors following the US to the generative AI projects on his platform.