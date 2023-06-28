"Indian universities are world-class..." Rajeev on QS World University Rankings

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Wednesday expressed happiness over the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Ranking in which IIT Bombay bagged 149 ranks and said that today Indian universities are world-class.

This comes after the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Mumbai achieved a great milestone by coming into the world's top 150 universities in the latest edition of the QS World University Ranking released on Wednesday, an official statement of IIT Bombay said.

QS Founder and CEO, Nunzio Quacquarelli also congratulated IIT Bombay for securing its highest rank ever and said that they've ranked 2,900 institutions for this year's ranking system and there are 45 Indian universities that are appearing in the rankings.

Talking to ANI, Chandrasekhar said, "I am happy that 45 Indian universities have made it to the rankings in this year's QS World University Rankings. In the last nine years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has transformed education in India".

"Indian universities are world-class. Now less Indians will have to travel abroad for better education. Indian education is now not just good, it is amongst the world's best," he added.

The QS World University Rankings is an annual publication of university rankings that comprises the global overall and subject rankings.

According to the official statement, IIT Bombay has been ranked 1st in India and has moved significantly up from 177th rank last year to 149th rank this year in the QS World University Rankings, with an overall score of 51.7 out of 100. It is for the first time ever since its participation that IIT Bombay has been ranked within the top 150 in QS rankings. Overall, the Institution improved its 2023 performance by 23 places.

The Union Minister also said employer reputation or employer credibility with Indian Universities is at an all-time high.

"PM Modi's vision of empowering our youth starts with education and universities being reformed. In Asia Indian universities are seen from an employer reputation point of view as the best," he said.

This year for the first time 45 Indian Institutions got ranked in QS World University Ranking.

The CEO of QS also congratulated 'Chandigarh University' for securing 780 ranks and becoming the top-performing Indian private university.

"I'd also like to congratulate Chandigarh University as the top performing Indian private university that came in the 780," he said.

"And we hope that our worldview rankings and QS rating systems and other initiatives will continue to carry that momentum forward as we see more Indian universities performing even better in the years to come," he added. (ANI)