Indian soldiers displayed ultimate valour during Kargil War, says Amit Shah

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said Indian soldiers displayed the ultimate valour in the inaccessible hills of the Himalayas during the Kargil War and forced the enemy army to kneel.



Kargil Vijay Diwas is a symbol of the unwavering resolve of the valour of the brave soldiers of the Army, he said.

"During the Kargil War, the brave soldiers displayed the ultimate valour in the inaccessible hills of the Himalayas and forced the enemy army to kneel and made the country proud by hoisting the Tricolour again in Kargil," Shah said in a post on X.

The home minister said the grateful nation would never forget the sacrifice and dedication of the Indian soldiers.

"Today, on Kargil Vijay Diwas, I salute the brave soldiers who protected the motherland with their courage in this war," he said in the post in Hindi.

On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of 'Operation Vijay', declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh.

The day is observed as Kargil Vijay Diwas to commemorate India's victory over Pakistan in the war.