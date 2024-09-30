Indian Rlys to operate 6,000 specials, Southern Railway 34 trains for upcoming festive season

NEW DELHI: Indian Railways will be operating more than 6,000 special trains, including 34 trains with 320 trips by the Southern Railway, this year for the upcoming festival season.

Last year, the Indian Railways operated a total of 4,429 festival specials, ensuring a comfortable travel experience for millions of passengers.

An official release on Monday said as part of its commitment to easing passenger travel during the upcoming Durga Puja, Chhath, and Diwali festival season, Southern Railway has made concerted efforts to ensure hassle-free journeys by announcing special trains to popular destinations.

These services will benefit passengers across Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh, linking key cities such as Chennai, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Coimbatore, Thiruvananthapuram and Palakkad. The special trains are designed to accommodate the significant increase in travellers, ensuring convenient and smooth journeys.

In addition to South Indian destinations, Southern Railway has also notified special trains to various North-bound cities, catering to the festive travel demand across the country.

To further enhance passenger convenience, additional coaches will be provided in select trains, ensuring ample capacity during peak travel times.

Southern Railway has announced operation of 34 special trains with a total of 302 trips between October and November 2024. Out of the 34 special trains planned, 28 special trains comprising

268 trips have already been notified, and reservations for these services are open.

This move is aimed at addressing the surge in demand during festivals such as Durga Puja, Diwali, and Chhath, ensuring that passengers enjoy a seamless and comfortable travel experience.

In comparison, during the last year, Southern Railway operated 49 special trains with 130 trips

during the same period, facilitating thousands of passengers travelling for the festive season.

This year, the number of trips has seen a significant increase in response to the anticipated rise

in passenger demand.

Passengers are encouraged to book their tickets early to avoid last-minute rush and waiting lists during these festive months. Detailed schedules, routes, and timings of special trains are available on the Official Southern Railway website and IRCTC portals.