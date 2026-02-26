Indian Railways to recruit over 5,000 ex-servicemen as Pointsmen on contract basis

The move comes under a newly introduced ‘Framework of Cooperation’ between the Railways and the Army to expand post-retirement job opportunities for Agniveers and serving Army personnel transitioning to civilian life.

The initiative is designed to ensure a smoother shift from military service to civilian careers while creating a dedicated support system for retiring personnel.

Under the plan, the Ministry of Railways has decided to hire ex-servicemen as Pointsmen across various zones on a contractual basis until regular recruitment processes are completed.

More than 5,000 Level-1 posts are currently being processed at the Zonal and Divisional levels. So far, nine Railway Divisions have signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with concerned Army organisations to facilitate the hiring process.