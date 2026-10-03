Indian pilot Smit Machchhar 'recovering well' after attack on Dubai-Tel Aviv flight

The embassy also thanked the UAE government for providing medical care to Machchhar and said it joined well-wishers in praying for his recovery.

The UAE, which is leading the investigation, said the co-pilot attempted to carry out a "terrorist act". UAE Attorney General Hamad Saif Al Shamsi said the co-pilot used a crash axe to attack Machchhar and attempted to take control of the aircraft, state-run WAM news agency reported.

Machchhar managed to open the cockpit door despite his injuries, allowing passengers and crew to overpower the co-pilot, according to earlier reports.

The co-pilot who attacked Machchhar has been identified as Omani national Hamam al-Hammami, the Wall Street Journal reported, quoting people familiar with the matter.