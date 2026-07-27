Indian-origin diamond merchant abducted in Mali, freed after family pays Euro 4 million ransom

The businessman was allegedly abducted three months back while he was in Mali, where he recently acquired a gold mine and had been living for some time.

"He has been released, but he is still in Mali. The local police are questioning him about his release and the circumstances surrounding it," the source said.

Ramani's US-based family handled the negotiations on its own, and no Indian government agency was involved in the process, as per the source. He is originally from Dhar village in Amreli district and has been associated with the diamond business since around 1980. He later moved to the United States, where his family is engaged in the international diamond trade.