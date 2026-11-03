Indian Navy rescues hijacked fishing vessel with 20-member Iranian crew off Somalia coast

The vessel, Azini, was hijacked by an armed pirate group earlier last month, the Navy said on Tuesday.

The operation culminated in the safe rescue of all 20 crew members, with no casualties or injuries, it said.

The Iranian embassy in New Delhi expressed its "sincere appreciation" to the government of India, the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force for the "successful operation" in rescuing the 20 Iranian crew members of the fishing vessel.

The Indian Navy said the hijacking represented a "significant maritime security threat", with the possibility of the vessel being employed as a "mother ship" to launch further attacks against merchant shipping in the region.