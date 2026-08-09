Indian Navy joins search for three fishermen missing after boat mishaps in Kerala

INS Kalpeni sailed out from Kochi on Saturday night for the search operation, a defence spokesperson said in a statement.

The vessel was anchored one nautical mile off Neendakara on Sunday morning, the statement said.

"A specialised Indian Navy diving team is onboard the ship. Marine Enforcement Wing was contacted for localising the diving position further. A Marine Enforcement boat is maintaining its presence in the vicinity of the ship," the statement said.

The search involving Indian Navy divers commenced around 10 am off INS Kalpeni, officials said.

"The divers are also utilising portable SONAR. The SONAR increases the capability of the divers for underwater surveillance and diving operations," the Defence Spokesperson said.

Coastal Police officials said that the Navy will first focus on the search for Gautam Krishna, who went missing after a fishing boat capsized off the Neendakara coast.