Indian national killed in attack on merchant ship off Oman coast

NEW DELHI: An Indian sailor was killed in an attack on a commercial vessel near Limah in Oman on Monday evening, triggering strong condemnation by India.
The vessel, MSV Al Jusufi, had 14 Indian nationals, 13 of whom have been rescued, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday.
“We condemn the attack on a commercial vessel, MSV Al Jusufi, near Limah, Oman, yesterday evening. Of the 14 Indian nationals on board, 13 have been rescued while one Indian national tragically lost his life after sustaining injuries,” it said.
The MEA said the Indian Embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with the Omani authorities for the early repatriation of the rescued Indian nationals and the mortal remains of the deceased.
New Delhi said the continuing incidents of attacks on commercial shipping in the region are “deeply concerning”.
“We reiterate our call for immediate de-escalation of tensions, and the conclusion of ongoing negotiations for a diplomatic solution so that peace and stability can return to the region,” the MEA said.
“The targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in the region must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the international waterways in the region, in keeping with international law, must be restored at the earliest,” it said in a statement.