Indian national killed in attack on merchant ship off Oman coast

The vessel, MSV Al Jusufi, had 14 Indian nationals, 13 of whom have been rescued, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday.

“We condemn the attack on a commercial vessel, MSV Al Jusufi, near Limah, Oman, yesterday evening. Of the 14 Indian nationals on board, 13 have been rescued while one Indian national tragically lost his life after sustaining injuries,” it said.

The MEA said the Indian Embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with the Omani authorities for the early repatriation of the rescued Indian nationals and the mortal remains of the deceased.