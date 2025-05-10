Indian military destroys Pakistani drones in Amritsar

NEW DELHI: Indian military on Saturday destroyed Pakistani drones flying over Khasa Cantonment in Amritsar and warned Islamabad against violating India's sovereignty.

"Pakistan's blatant escalation with drone strikes and other munitions continues along our western borders," the Indian Army said in a statement.

"In one such incident, today at approximately 5 AM, Multiple enemy armed drones were spotted flying over Khasa Cantt, Amritsar. The hostile drones were instantly engaged and destroyed by our air defence units," it said.

The Army said, "Pakistan's blatant attempt to violate India's sovereignty and endanger civilians is unacceptable."

The Army, it added, will thwart enemy designs.