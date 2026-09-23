Indian forensic team in Nepal arrives at over 1,200 DNA profiles: MEA

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared the information in response to a query during his bi-weekly briefing.

"We had given you a figure of 275 people who were missing, Indian nationals. Over and above, there were several other people from the Indian diaspora, persons of Indian origin, who are also missing. We have a forensic team in Nepal which is working in Kathmandu in several laboratories, along with their Nepalese colleagues," Jaiswal said.

"The Indian team has been working on 3,000 samples, of which it has been able to, so far, arrive at over 1,200 DNA profiles. So the work is going on and on the missing Indian nationals and missing persons, we await to hear from Nepalese authorities," he added.