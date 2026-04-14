Indian democracy will be stronger, vibrant if women quota implemented in 2029: PM Modi

In a letter to the women of the country, Modi also said that with women excelling in several fields, it is only fitting that there is an increase in the participation of women in legislative bodies.

He said the amendments to the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' should be passed in the three-day special sittings of Parliament, beginning April 16, and any further delay will be unfortunate and a gross injustice to the women of India.

"Our democracy will become stronger and more vibrant if the 2029 Lok Sabha elections and various Assembly elections that year are held with women's reservation fully in place," he said in the letter posted on his personal handle of X.