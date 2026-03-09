Indian carriers plan 50 flights today between India and West Asia region amid ongoing conflict

According to a statement released by the Ministry of Civil Aviation today, Indian carriers are planning 50 flights for March 9 from the West Asia region.

Passenger movement data for March 7 shows that a total of 51 inbound flights operated by Indian carriers arrived in India from the region. The flights carried a total of 8,175 passengers.

For March 8, Indian carriers - Air India, Air India Express, Indigo, Spicejet and Akasa - have planned 49 inbound flights from airports in the region, such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, Muscat and Jeddah, subject to operational feasibility and prevailing conditions, the statement informed.

"Airlines are undertaking necessary operational adjustments in view of the prevailing conditions to ensure passenger safety and orderly conduct of flight operations," the release noted.