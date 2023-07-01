Indian Army makes elaborate security arrangements to ensure safe Amarnath Yatra

GANDERBAL: Indian army has put a robust and dynamic security architecture for the Sri Amarnath ji Yatra this year, informed Brigadier Atul Rajput of 3 Sector RR on Saturday.

The annual Amarnath Yatra began on Saturday with the first batch of pilgrims starting their journey from Baltal base camp in Jammu Kashmir's Ganderbal to Amarnath Cave. Brigadier Atul Rajput elaborated on security arrangements & preparedness for emergency situations for Amarnath Yatra 2023, at Sonmarg, J&K.

Brigadier Atul Rajput said, "On behalf of the Indian Army we welcome you to Sri Amarnath ji. The Indian Army has traditionally been involved in ensuring safe and secured Yatra of the pilgrims.."

He added, "This year too the army has worked with all other stakeholders to put in a place a robust and dynamic security architecture for the Sri Amarnath ji Yatra. We have ensured multi-tier security arrangements which include domination of the mountains, sanitisation of the Yatra routes, domination of the areas with latest night vision devices."

He stated, "The special forces are keeping a watch from vantage locations. We also have deployed snipers, anti-drone systems, bomb disposal and dog squad to ensure safe yatra. The army has augumented number of Yatri camps with additional facility to provide additional habitat during the Yatra. We have provided helipads for medical emergencies. All forces Indian Army, BSF, J and K police, ITBP are working together to make this event as a success."

Brigadier Atul Rajput further added, "Based on the experience of cloud burst last year rescue team and earth mover equipments have been placed at the holy cave and multiple location for emergencies."