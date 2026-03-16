Indian airlines cancelled 4,335 flights and foreign carriers 1,187 flights due to West Asia conflict: Govt in RS

The escalating conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran has significantly disrupted flight operations due to airspace closures in the West Asia region.

Replying to a supplementary query during Question Hour, the minister asserted that the safety of airline operations is the topmost priority.

"Regarding the cancellations that have happened because of airspace closure in West Asia, almost till now, in a cumulative, Indian carriers have cancelled up to 4,335 flights, and foreign carriers have cancelled up to 1,187 flights," Naidu said.