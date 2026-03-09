Indian airlines cancel 279 international flights on Sunday, government monitoring airfares

An official said a total of 66 flights, including 34 departures and 32 arrivals, were cancelled at the Mumbai airport on Sunday.

Delhi airport operator DIAL said that due to the current geopolitical developments in the Middle East, some west-bound international flights may experience delays or schedule changes.

On Monday, Air India and Air India Express will operate 10 flights to and from Jeddah while Air India Express will operate 14 flights to and from Muscat.

In addition, Air India and Air India Express will operate a total of 32 ad-hoc non-scheduled flights to the UAE on Monday to assist in bringing stranded travellers back to India, subject to the availability of slots and other prevailing conditions at the respective point of departure at the time, Air India said in a statement.

According to the ministry's statement, it was in constant coordination with airlines and other stakeholders.

"Airfares are also being closely monitored to ensure that ticket prices remain reasonable and that there is no undue surge during this period," it added.

Air India will operate 78 additional flights on nine international routes from March 10 to 18 to provide more travel options for passengers amid the disruptions due to the Middle East conflict.