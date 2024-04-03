Indian Air Force receives first indigenous Crash Fire Tender

NEW DELHI: The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Wednesday said it had recently received the delivery of the first indigenously designed and developed Crash Fire Tender (CFT). "The IAF recently took the delivery of the first among many, indigenously designed and developed Crash Fire Tender. Manufactured by a Noida-based Indian MSME firm, against a contract worth Rs 291 Cr, the Indian manufacturer ensured the delivery of the CFT within 14 months of contract signing," posted the Air Force on its social media handle X.

"This was achieved in spite of multiple disruptions in the global supply chain. As envisaged and promised, the IAF continues to handhold the Indian Defence Manufacturing and Production entities," read the post. The Indian Air Force is promoting indigenisation and has procured many made-in-India items to meet its operational requirements.

Promoting Make in India in Defence sector has been one of the key focus areas of the Narendra Modi government and multiple steps have been taken in this direction. The Indian Air Force has also placed orders for a large number of indigenous fighter aircraft including the light combat aircraft Tejas and is working with Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to develop the latest fifth-generation advanced medium combat aircraft for meeting its future requirements.

Earlier on March 28, the first Aircraft LA5033 of the Tejas Mk1A Aircraft series took to the skies from HAL facility in Bengaluru. It was a successful sortie with a flying time of 18 minutes.