India will support every meaningful effort to bring peace to Ukraine, West Asia: PM Modi

Tusk is on a three-day visit to India amid renewed global push to end the conflict in Ukraine.

In his media statement following the talks, Modi said several decisions were taken to expand the strategic partnership between India and Poland and that both sides are determined to ramp up the overall engagement.

"We have reached understanding to deepen relations in defence, space, and nuclear energy. We invite companies from Poland to engage in co-development and co-production with India in all these strategic sectors," Modi said.