India will have to work on larger canvas: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, ahead of the move of Parliamentary proceedings to the new building said that India will have to “work on a larger canvas” and all laws that will be made and all debates in Parliament must be aimed at encouraging Indian aspirations.

“If we cannot enlarge the canvas of our thinking, we will not be able to paint a picture of a grand India," the Prime Minister said.

"...In the 25 years of Amrit Kaal, India will have to work on a larger canvas. The time for us to get caught up in smaller issues is over. First of all, we will have to meet the goal of becoming Atmanirbhar Bharat...It is the need of the hour, it is everyone's duty. Parties do not come in its way. Sirf Dil chahiye, desh ke liye chahiye," PM Modi said.

Speaking at the event to celebrate the country’s rich Parliamentary legacy held at the Central Hall of the old Parliament building, ahead of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha moving to the new building, the Prime Minister extended greetings for Ganesh Chaturthi festival being celebrated in the country today.

"Every law made in the Parliament, every discussion held in the Parliament, and every signal given by the Parliament should encourage the Indian aspiration. This is our responsibility and the expectation of each and every Indian. Whatever reforms are made here, Indian aspiration should be our priority. Can anyone ever make a big picture on a small canvas? Just as we cannot make a big picture on a small canvas, in the same way, if we cannot enlarge the canvas of our thinking, we will not be able to paint a picture of a grand India." In his address at the Central Hall of the old Parliament building, attended by MPs of both Houses, the Prime Minister described the move to the new Parliament building as “a new beginning of a new future.” "Today, we are going to have the beginning of a new future in the new Parliament building. Today, we are going to the new building with the determination to fulfil the resolve of a developed India," PM Modi said.

Pointing out that India has reawakened with a new consciousness and the country is filled with new energy, PM Modi reiterated remarks in his Independence Day speech.

"I had said from Red Fort - Yahi samay hai, sahi samay hai. If we look at the events one after the other, each one of them bears witness that today, India has reawakened with a new consciousness. India is filled with a new energy. This consciousness and energy can change the dreams of crores of people into resolutions and make those resolutions into a reality...," PM Modi said.

He further highlighted the many laws including the law opposing 'triple talaq' and the abrogation of Article 370 that were passed in the old Parliament building.

Till now, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha together have passed more than 4,000 laws, he said. Since 1952, 41 heads of States from across the world have addressed MPs in Central Hall, the Prime Minister said.

"Muslim mothers and sisters got justice because of this Parliament, law opposing 'triple talaq' was unitedly passed from here. In the last few years, Parliament has also passed laws giving justice to the transgenders," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister further said, "We have unitedly passed laws that will guarantee a bright future for the specially-abled people. It is our privilege that we got the opportunity to abrogate Article 370 from the Parliament."

Over the years, Parliament, he said, has also enacted laws providing justice to transgenders, he said adding that steps were towards providing jobs, education, health and other facilities to transgenders with harmony and respect.