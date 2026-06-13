India will give voice to aspirations of Global South at G7 Summit: Modi

In his departure statement ahead of his week-long visit to France and Slovakia, during which he will attend the summit, Modi said India's presence at the G7 reflects the trust its partners place in the country and its rising global profile.

"This is the 8th consecutive G7 Summit to which India has been invited. At the G7, India will not only speak for itself, but it will also give voice to the aspirations of the Global South," he said.