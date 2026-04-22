India will continue zero-tolerance policy against terror: Amit Shah on Pahalgam attack anniversary

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday remembered those killed in the Pahalgam terror attack last year, and said India will continue its zero-tolerance policy against terrorism and those who harbour it.
In a message posted on X, the home minister said,"The grief and pain of losing our people still remain in the heart of every Indian".
"Terrorism is the greatest enemy of humanity, against which we must stand united to fight and defeat. India will continue its zero-tolerance policy against terrorism and those who harbour it," he said.
Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba carried out an attack at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on this day last year, killing 26 innocent people, mostly tourists from across India.
After the Pahalgam terror attack, India carried out a retaliatory military offensive against Pakistan named Operation Sindoor, in which Indian armed forces destroyed military and terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir.