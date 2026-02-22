India, US reschedule chief negotiators meeting on interim trade deal: Sources

The US had imposed a 25 per cent reciprocal tariff on India in August 2025. Later, an additional 25 per cent duty was imposed for buying Russian crude oil, taking the total tariffs on India to 50 per cent.

India and the US, earlier this month, agreed on a framework to finalise an interim trade deal, under which Washington will cut down the tariffs to 18 per cent. So far, the punitive 25 per cent has been removed. The remaining 25 per cent exists.

Following the Supreme Court ruling, Trump has again announced hiking these tariffs to 15 per cent. This levy, if notified, will be over and above the existing MFN or import duties in the US.

For instance, if a product faces a 5 per cent MFN duty, an additional 15 per cent will be imposed, taking the effective duty to 20 per cent. Earlier, this was 5 plus 25 per cent.

There is, however, no clarity about what the US tariff will be on countries such as India after the 150-day period.

To sign and implement the first phase of the bilateral trade agreement, the framework has to be converted into a legal document.