India-US interim trade pact likely to be operationalised in April: Goyal

"I think he (Gandhi) lives in a world very detached from reality. All of you here are exporters. Were you happy with the 50 per cent tariff? Was your business prospering? Were your jobs safe? Was Tirupur able to export apparel? What was happening to your leather industry where lakhs of workers are working? What had happened to our marine seafood exports? All labour-intensive sectors were suffering," he said.

He added that businesses will prosper at the 18 per cent rate that India negotiated under the trade pact with the US.

It will help boost exports of gems and jewellery, and spices also, he said. On imports from the US, Goyal said India needs high-tech devices like GPUs (Graphics Processing Units), coking coal and aircrafts.

"We need airplanes in India. As our steel production doubles and is slated to double from 140 million to 300 million tonnes in the next 5-6 years, huge investments, almost Rs 10 lakh crores investments are in the pipeline in the steel industry. That steel will need coking coal.

"You are all businessmen in this room. Is it better to have two sources of a product or six sources of a product?," he asked.

India needs these products from trusted partners for its economic growth, the minister said, adding that exports will play an important role in the effort to push the country's growth.

"...very clearly, India is on the right track. We make sure that our sensitive defensive interests remain protected. All our agricultural produce in India remains protected from the markets where there is any competition. We ensure that we open our market for consumer benefit," he said.

Through this deal, he said, India has ensured to purchase high-quality pharma products, "super expensive and complicated" medical devices will come to India at lower or zero import duty.

"We are serving 1.4 billion consumers who are also a stakeholder in the development," he added.