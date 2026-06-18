India-UK social security pact to benefit 90-95 pc of Indian professionals working in Britain

The two countries, on June 17, announced that the Agreement on Social Security or the Double Contribution Convention (DCC) and the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) will come into effect on July 15.

The DCC will give a major boost to IT majors like Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys.

Professionals of Indian-origin contribute about USD 0.5 billion each year to the UK social security.