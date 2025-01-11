India to host 28th Conference of Commonwealth Parliaments in 2026 : LS Speaker Om Birla

NEW DELHI: India will host the 28th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of Parliaments of Commonwealth Countries (CSPOC) in 2026, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said at the CSPOC Standing Committee Meeting in Guernsey, which will focus on the use of artificial intelligence and social media in parliamentary processes.

Birla on Friday also took an opportunity to present how India has transformed in various fields such as agriculture, fintech, infrastructure, etc. under the visionary and robust leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Taking to the social media platform X, the Lok Sabha Speaker wrote: "Chaired the meeting of the Standing Committee of the Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth(CSPOC) in Guernsey today. Took the opportunity to present how India has transformed in various fields -- from agriculture to fintech and infrastructure -- under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

He also added: "It was decided in the meeting that the thrust of the 28th CSPOC to be held in India next year would be the application of AI and social media in the working of Parliaments."

In his address, Birla highlighted India's economic progress and technological advancements, including its growing role in sectors like agriculture, fintech, artificial intelligence, and research.

He invited attendees to experience the blend of India's cultural heritage with modern development during the upcoming conference.

Birla discussed the role of parliaments in tackling global challenges like climate change, terrorism, and cybercrime.

He emphasised the need for inclusive and transparent parliamentary practices and highlighted the importance of dialogue among parliamentary leaders to address shared issues.

He also stressed the importance of making parliamentary institutions more effective, inclusive, and transparent to foster good governance and promote sustainable development.

Birla said the CSPOC platform was an invaluable opportunity for member countries to exchange best practices, strengthen parliamentary cooperation, and collectively work towards building a just and equitable future.

The CSPOC platform was described as a space for enhancing cooperation and exchanging parliamentary practices among member countries.

Birla said that India's role as host is an opportunity to reflect the country's traditions and its focus on inclusivity.

Quoting Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, a concept that means "the whole world is one family," Birla called for cooperation among nations to address issues such as poverty, inequality, and malnutrition.

He also discussed the role of Parliaments in shaping policies and allocating resources for sustainable development and governance.

Last year, the Lok Sabha adopted artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies to enhance the accessibility of parliamentary proceedings to lawmakers.

These cutting-edge technologies are used to provide regional language translations for Members of Parliament and make available parliamentary papers in different languages.

The Standing Committee set the agenda for the 2026 CSPOC and discussed challenges facing Parliaments globally.

Birla highlighted India's history of hosting the conference in 1970-71, 1986, and 2010, and invited presiding officers from Commonwealth nations to join the 2026 event in New Delhi.