India to grow old before it grows rich, 20 pc of population to be over 60 by 2050: Study

The study released by Transform Rural India (TRI) said India is growing old before it grows rich, unlike many developed nations that became wealthy before their populations aged.

The number of working-age adults available to support each older person is projected to decline from 8.4 in 2001 to an average of 5.2 by 2026, the study said.

Titled 'Demographic Transition, Evolving Families and the Future of the Care Ecosystem in Rural India', the white paper was released in connection with the TRI's India Rural Colloquy (IRC).

"By 2050, one in five Indians -- around 347 million people -- will be over the age of 60, with nearly seven in 10 older adults living in rural India. Unlike many developed nations that became wealthy before their populations aged, India is undergoing this demographic transition at much lower income levels," the study said.