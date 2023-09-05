India to Bharat: Nadda slams Congress for criticising govt

NEW DELHI: BJP president Nadda on Tuesday asked the Congress why the party has so much objection on everything that is related to the honour and pride of the nation.

Earlier, Congress criticised the government after the Rashtrapati Bhawan sent out invites for a G20 dinner of September 9 in the name of ‘President of Bharat’ instead ‘President of India’.

“Why does Congress has so much objection on every subject related to the honour and pride of the country? Why those doing political tours in the name of Bharat Jodo (Yatra) hate the slogan of Bharat Mata Ki Jai," Nadda wrote on X (formerly twitter), in a apparent reference to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Taking a swipe at the Congress, the BJP president said, "It is clear that Congress has neither respect for the country, nor Constitution or Constitutional Institutions."

In a veiled attack on the Gandhi family, Nadda said, "Congress is only concerned for a particular family.

"The country knows very well the anti-national and anti-constitutional intentions of Congress.

"Can we expect anything from a party which does not even know India's Preamble....Congress = Lack of respect for Constitution and Dr Ambedkar. Shameful."

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also slammed the Opposition for criticising the government and said they should ask Rahul Gandhi Rahul why 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' was not named as 'India Jodo Yatra'.

Sarma, who is also the convenor of the BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), said, "In our Constitution it is clearly said India, that means Bharat. The name Bharat has been existing since long. Our country was Bharat, it is Bharat and it will always remain Bharat."

Minister of State for Electronics and Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar while slamming the Opposition said the country is Bharat and there was nothing wrong in writing so.