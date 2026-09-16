India summons Pakistan CDA over collision between Pak Navy vessel and Indian warship in Arabian Sea

On the evening of September 15, a Pakistani Navy vessel closed in on a frontline Indian Navy warship that was on a routine surveillance mission in the north Arabian Sea at high speed, official sources said.

The Pakistani vessel Hunain manoeuvred in an unprofessional and unsafe manner, and this led to a collision, they said.

Hunain, an offshore patrol vessel, suffered heavy damage in the incident, the sources said.

The Indian warship continued on its assigned task under mission deployment in the region, the sources said, adding that the warship did not suffer any significant damage.

It is the first publicly known incident involving the two countries in the military domain since the four-day military hostilities in May 2025 in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

The MEA said the Indian Charge d'Affaires in Islamabad has been instructed to lodge a similar protest with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan.