India strongly objects to US remarks on opposition leader Kejriwal's arrest

India's legal processes are based on an independent judiciary which is committed to objective and timely outcomes.

ByReutersReuters|27 March 2024 8:47 AM GMT
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (ANI)

NEW DELHI: India has strongly objected to remarks made by the United States on the arrest of key opposition leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

"India's legal processes are based on an independent judiciary which is committed to objective and timely outcomes. Casting aspersions on that is unwarranted," the ministry said in a statement.

