India stands at forefront of AI transformation: PM Modi

The theme of the summit is "Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya" or welfare for all, happiness for all, reflecting our shared commitment to harnessing artificial intelligence for human-centric progress, he said.

Modi pointed out that AI today is transforming several sectors, including healthcare, education, agriculture, governance and enterprise.

The AI Impact Summit will enrich global discourse on diverse aspects of AI, such as innovation, collaboration, responsible use and more, he said.