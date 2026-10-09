India slams US Green card suspension for IT firms, blasts Vance's 'indentured servants' remark

The remaining filings for new employees were for individuals already legally in the US who decided to come work for us, and they equal only one per cent of the US workforce.

"They are not new arrivals to our country," Microsoft said.

Microsoft only files H-1B petitions for those who meet the rigorous standards of this visa category, the company said.

It said suspension of PERM applications does not, by itself, affect the validity of existing H-1B visas or the status of H-1B visa holders and their dependents, though there could be some impact on the permanent-residency and Green card process of eligible employees of the affected companies.

"It should also be clear that talent mobility adds value to both economies. While it creates opportunities for Indians, it equally helps US companies with cutting-edge talent, innovation, research, productivity, competitiveness and job creation, besides creating shareholder wealth in the US," the MEA said.

"This is therefore an area of tremendous mutual benefit for the two countries and our expectation is that all stakeholders in this process can appreciate this fact. The steps announced by the US do not advance the shared ambitions of both countries," it said.

New Delhi also took strong objection to Vance's remarks on foreign professionals serving in the US.