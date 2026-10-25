India slams Pakistan at UN, says military remains country's 'real rulers'

Form 47 is an official election document in Pakistan that records the provisional, consolidated results of voting in a constituency.

The February 2024 general elections were marred by allegations of rigging and irregularities, with critics using the term "Form 47" to question the official results.

During an interactive dialogue with the Special Rapporteur on Minority Issues at the UN General Assembly's Third Committee on Saturday, First Secretary at the Permanent Mission of India to the UN Raghoo Puri accused Pakistan of attempting to "paint a propagandist picture" of India.

Islamabad's actions, he said, are aimed at diverting attention from its own domestic challenges, including economic distress, lawlessness and human rights violations.

"What better way to deflect attention from a flailing economy, general lawlessness, and rampant human rights violations from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Balochistan," Puri said.

"But of course, the interest of the Fauj, the Pakistani army, who are the real rulers of the country, is supreme, and we fully understand the predicament of the Pakistani representative,” he said.