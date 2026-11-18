Speaking at a fireside chat at Columbia University here on Tuesday, the Congress leader said India's economic model "stopped giving results almost a decade ago" and criticised the government's initiatives such as Make in India and Start-up India, claiming they had failed to revive the country's "broken" economic backbone.

"The blunt thing is that India is sitting on an economic disaster. That's the reality of it. One can brush it aside, the media can brush it aside. But India has got a massive unemployment problem. India's got a massive problem with its education system," he said.

Gandhi, who arrived in New York on Tuesday morning, was addressing hundreds of students and faculty members at the university.

Arguing that small and medium businesses and agriculture form the backbone of India's economy and are crucial for job creation, he said the country's manufacturing sector needed to be rebuilt.